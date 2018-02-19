East Port-of-Spain residents are vowing to continue their protests over the killing of a resident throughout this week. They made the claim as they played a game of cat and mouse with the security personnel during a second round of protest action yesterday afternoon.

Shortly after this protest started, around 2.30 pm, resident Akiel Baisden, a 39-year-old deaf mute, was shot in his left thigh while standing near a blockage at Riley Street. While police claimed that they assisted in taking Baisden to hospital for treatment, residents claimed he was shot by police as he attempted to stoke burning debris they had placed in the roadway.

“First they kill Christmas and now they shoot the special needs boy. They too wicked,” a female resident said as she hurled insults at a group of stoic police officers.

“Wednesday is rubbish day again. Is whole week we go be at it, another resident threatened.

When a news team from the T&T Guardian returned yesterday afternoon, groups of police and soldiers were stationed at almost every single street corner which was targeted earlier in the day. Large trucks from the T&T Defence Force were also seen ferrying soldiers to the affected communities.

In a press release issued yesterday, the T&T Police Service (TTPS) Public Affairs Unit said the events were recorded and that persons would be prosecuted if they were found to have committed criminal offences during the protests.