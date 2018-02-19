Cops to review video footage to detect law breakers

Port-of-Spain Division Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith says the events surrounding yesterday’s protests in East Port-of-Spain were recorded and charges will be laid against any individual who breached the law.

In a release after the first protest yesterday morning, Griffith assured that normalcy had been fully restored to East Port-of-Spain and that the situation had been brought under complete control.

The release said the police and army personnel went into action from 6 am in East Port of Spain to quell disturbances among residents and remove debris that had been strewn across several streets following a police involved shooting around 3.45 am.

“Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force attempted to execute a search warrant for firearms and ammunition on premises located at Calvary Hill, when they were fired upon by the occupant of the house. There was a return of gunfire and the suspect was struck.”

The assailant was identified as James, who was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4.20 am.

A Glock 45 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene, the release said.

The joint contingent, using heavy equipment, had to clear several streets of debris including Observatory, Bath, Oxford, Quarry, Basilon, Charlotte and Piccadilly.

“There remains a police-army presence in these areas. The police have also increased patrols along the Lady Young Road, Morvant and the Beetham Highway,” the release said.