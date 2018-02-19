Garbage collectors ambushed, threatened

Police believe a garbage contractor was yesterday ambushed and threatened by protesting East Port-of-Spain residents, who then ordered him to unload a truck full of garbage at the corner of Quarry and Observatory Streets.

This was the information Port-of-Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said he received on the incident, which was part of the protest which led to traffic gridlock in the city. A video of the garbage being dumped onto the roadway by residents was posted on social media and prompted a probe by the Port-of-Spain City Corporation.

In the video, two unknown men were seen speaking to someone in the truck before the load of garbage was dumped onto the roadway. The video was filmed from apartments at the Harpe, which is adjacent to both streets.

In an interview hours after the early protest, Martinez, who was at the scene at the time, said he saw the video and spoke with the police following the incident.

“I am here right now at the corner of Quarry and Observatory Street. It appeared as if someone instructed the driver of the garbage truck to do that. They may have had a weapon. We have don’t have a photo of the other side of the truck, but from speaking to the police I was informed they were approached and they instructed them,” he said.

Martinez said the corporation will wait for a report from the driver on what occurred.

He said the residents were holding the city to ransom with their protest action.

“We can’t allow this to happen and it is currently a volatile situation and this is the capital city of our country and we can’t allow them to hold the city to ransom and block roads. The police are doing their job,” he said.

At the time he was on the scene, Martinez thanked the police for restoring some sort of calm to the area.

“The area is calm now and there is a lot of police who brought the area under control and there are other areas for them (police) to be mindful of at this time,” he said.

Municipal police Supt Glen Charles also confirmed the garbage truck driver confirmed to them he was threatened by residents. He added that the corporation workers were also fearful for their safety following the incident and they would seek the army’s help to clear the debris left during the protest.