City Police review garbage truck footage

Port-of-Spain Mayor Joel Martinez is now consulting with City Police to determine whether the Port-of-Spain City Corporation is satisfied with the explanation given by the contractor whose garbage truck was allegedly hijacked and its contents dumped in the roadway during Monday’s protest by residents in East Port-of-Spain.

A video which was posted on social media and CCTV footage are now at the centre of that investigation, Martinez told CNC3 last evening.

In the video, the garbage truck is seen offloading garbage on the street near Harpe Place. It is owned and operated by a contractor of the City Corporation.

But according to a report submitted to Martinez by the contracting firm, the driver says he was ordered at gunpoint by more than one person to empty the truck’s contents in the middle of the road. He also noted that he did not see any police in the area and he felt compelled to comply with the assailants’ request to protect his life, especially since he is known in the area and works there at least four days a week. The driver was ordered by his company to report the matter to the police.

Yesterday, Martinez said after a review of the video and CCTV footage of the incident and consultation with the City Police, he will determine whether further action in needed.