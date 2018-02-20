PCA urges citizens with evidence to come forward

Police Complaints Authority (PCA) head David West is urging citizens who have any information which can help them in their probe into the police killing of 25-year-old Akel “Christmas” James to come forward.

West made the comment yesterday, as he confirmed the PCA was now probing the incident and this entailed working closely with the Police Service.

“We have launched an investigation into the matter and we have asked witnesses to come forward,” West said.

Asked about any video evidence they may have, he said currently the PCA was not in possession of such evidence.

“We have no video evidence as we have not received any. That would be for the police, but as part of our course of action we would request it if there was any in the first instance,” he said.

Neighbours and friends of James have disputed the police’s claims over the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police have claimed that James was killed in a shootout at his Basilon Street home early Monday morning as they went to executive a search warrant.

Officers claim they were about to search for firearms and ammunition when they were met with gunshots. They allegedly returned fire, hitting James several times.

He was taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police claimed they found a Glock pistol and seven rounds of ammunition on the scene. (See page A4)

However, residents alleged he was unarmed at the time and had willingly let the police into his home.

One of James’ friends did not deny he had a criminal record, but claimed he was being falsely accused of being an assassin for a gang.