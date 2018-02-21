Vehicle thefts up 26 % in 2017

Police say vehicle theft has continued to increase at an alarming rate across the country, with Nissan vehicles remaining popular for thieves.

A source at the TTPS’ Stolen Vehicles Squad said high-end luxury vehicles are also being stolen, but this is few and far between.

“We are still seeing the Nissan B14, B13, B12, AD Wagons, Almera and Tiida being the most popular vehicles for thieves, but we are still calculating statistics for this year,” the source said.

In 2017, the Squad reported a 26 per cent increase in vehicular theft, with 686 recorded reports compared to 544 reports in 2016.

The TTPS said although the Tiida is still a vehicle of choice for motor vehicle thieves, there was a reduction from 73 in 2016 to 53 in 2017.

Last year, theft of the Toyota Hilux increased from ten in 2016 to 15 in 2017; the Nissan Almera increased from 14 stolen in 2016 to 20 in 2017; the Nissan B15 increased from five in 2016 to 12 in 2017 and the Nissan Tiida increased from 18 stolen in 2016 to 23 in 2017.

Police managed to recover over 100 stolen vehicles last year. (RSD)