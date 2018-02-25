Arima businessmen want licence for guns

Arima businessmen are questioning the failure by acting Commissioner of Police (Ag CoP) Stephen Williams to issue firearm users licence for legitimate applicants, some more than six years old.

President of the Arima Business Association (ABA) Reval Chattergoon raised the issue in the face of escalating crime, not only in Arima, but throughout T&T. 73 murders have been recorded for the year so far.

Meanwhile, an February 20 an Arima businessman was shot during a robbery and is still fighting for his life as he remains warded in a critical condition at hospital.

Chattergoon said this situation in the country has become grave as thousands of illegal firearms are being brought into T&T on a daily basis and are being used by criminals, while legitimate business operators and other citizens remain vulnerable.

“Imagine the frustration of legitimate citizens applying for a firearm users licence more than six years ago, not receiving any acknowledgement/response and continuing to live in fear six years later at a time when criminality has escalated.

“Is it that the Ag CoP is overwhelmed with his job of reviewing applications for users licence? If so, why can’t he delegate this job as the country cries blood for mercy?” Chattergoon asked.

Over the past six years, Chattergoon said, $40 billion TT was spent on national security. “What does the country and past/present governments have to show for that expenditure? Do citizens feel any safer?” he asked.

“What are we going to do different if it hasn’t worked in 20 years? We cannot do the same thing over and over and expect different result.”

Two weeks ago, some of the ABA executives assisted the Arima Police Station by repairing two of its vehicles. They are continuing to assist with the repair of several more vehicles.

“The Government spends large amounts on vehicle insurance yet a great deal of police vehicles are inoperable for many years and remain in a graveyard to rot,” Chattergoon said.

The ABA recently wrote to Williams and Minster of National Security Edmund Dillon requesting a meeting however, they are yet to get a feedback. Williams did not respond to a Whatsapp message sent to him yesterday.