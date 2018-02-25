Cops want public help after arrest of ‘sicko’ in sting operation

Chaguanas police investigating the rape of a 19-year-old woman by a man posing to be a professional photographer are asking members of the public for help. Following the arrest of the Cunupia suspect and the confiscation of several tapes of women appearing to be raped, the T&T Police Service sent out an appeal on its Twitter account.

TTPS tweeted, “Chaguanas police are seeking information from anyone who may have interacted with the Instagram account figarott or Figaros International Model Agency or person with a FB profile with the name Kyle Romiah.” Anyone who can help in the police investigation can call 665-9958/5271.

This follows a report by a 19-year-old university student that she was raped after responding to an advertisement for models in the three daily newspapers. The man was subsequently arrested at his home. The teenager told police that she thought she was going on a photo shoot. Instead, she was attacked and raped by the man. She told the police the man recorded the rape on his camera.

Headed by Snr Supt Inraj Balram of the Central Division, ASP Smith, Insp Alexander and Sgt Pierre, officers went to the suspect’s home on Thursday where he was arrested. The suspect’s electronic devices, including his computers and phones, were seized.