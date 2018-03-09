‘Tear down health hazard’

[email protected]

Seven months ago the Golden Terrace Chinese Restaurant in San Fernando went up in flames and San Fernando business owners say the structure has now become a haven for illicit activities.

They are calling on San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello to take steps to demolish the building at upper Cipero Street.

Businessman Hafeez Ali, who operates Mega Traders Ltd next door, said he was pursuing legal action as the building has been abandoned with no regard for other property owners. After consulting with his attorney, Stephen Boodram, last week, Ali said he gave directives for legal action to be initiated.

In a letter sent to Regrello on Tuesday Ali said: “Our company has been headquartered on Cipero Street, San Fernando for the last 17 years. We provide employment and like other businesses, take a pride in contributing to the economy of our vibrant city. Last year, our neighbour Golden Terrace Chinese Restaurant had a fire which spread to our building. We had a huge amount of losses and as a result, we had to lay off many employees.”

Ali added, “We have been trying to rebuild our business after the fire but as you know this requires a lot of work. The Chinese restaurant has been abandoned by the owners after the fire. The building has been vandalised many times and the structure is a danger to pedestrians as well as to our building.

It is just a matter of time before a wall falls onto the road or our building. The Chinese restaurant is currently occupied by over 20 persons. In the night times, there is gambling, robbery, prostitution, drugs and other crimes taking place in this building. This place is also a health hazard. Huge rodents from this abandoned building have invaded our store and the rat faeces and urine can carry diseases. This is also a big concern for my staff,” Ali wrote.

He also said the occupants light candles in the night, adding, “this is a next fire hazard waiting to happen.”

In response, the Corporation’s Chief Building Inspector David Mohammed said the owners of the building are currently abroad so the Corporation cannot proceed with any action.

He noted that they were able to contact the owner’s brother.

“We issued a statement to the owner last week. The building can be repaired so we are not pursuing demolition at this time. We have advised them to secure the building,” Mohammed said. said that the Corporation will move swiftly to ensure that the building does not remain a health hazard.