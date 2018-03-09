Archie defers his leave

Chief Justice Ivor Archie has agreed to defer his scheduled departure on sabbatical to the United States tomorrow, so the issue can be cleared up by President Anthony Carmona.

Yesterday, acting President Christine Kangaloo confirmed that she had communicated with Archie and he had agreed to defer his departure.

The request for the deferral, according to a release from President’s House, was to enable further communication in relation to the letter which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley sent to the President on March 7. The PM is seeking clarification on the authority under which Carmona granted the CJ sabbatical leave.

Two senior counsel believe Carmona was duped into granting approval for the sabbatical leave.

Avery Sinanan SC said the letter the CJ wrote to Carmona on November 8, 2017, “gave the impression that he was applying to the President for the sabbatical,” but he said “he had already given himself the sabbatical.”

Israel Khan SC meanwhile said he was of the view there is no provision for the CJ to go on sabbatical, “so he misled the President under the pretext that he is entitled to go on six months sabbatical and the President, without checking, granted it.”

Khan said “this act of misleading the President is an act of misbehaviour in public office and brings the office of the President into disrepute.” He said he was of the view the Prime Minister should now move to “trigger a Section 137 investigation,” in order to ascertain whether “CJ Archie should be removed from office.”

In his letter to the President, the CJ informed Carmona that the Federal Judicial Centre in Washington DC had approved his application to be its visiting foreign judicial fellow for a period of up to six months in 2018. He pointed to the 98th Report of the Salaries Review Commission, which recommended that officers in the higher judiciary be eligible for a maximum of six months sabbatical leave after a minimum of seven years continuous service. In 2014, Archie said the judges of the Supreme Court approved “in principle”: a draft internal policy on the approval of sabbatical leave.

Archie said he was “seeking Your Excellency’s approval to be away from the jurisdiction on sabbatical leave from March to August 2018,” adding he will return in time for the opening of the 2018-2019 law term.

Speaking on CNC3’s Morning Brew yesterday, Sinanan said “having given himself the sabbatical, he was telling the President ‘listen I have this sabbatical, I want leave to be absent from the jurisdiction’, so the President’s approval was to give him leave to be absent from the jurisdiction not to take up the sabbatical.”

The CJ wrote to the President, Sinanan said, in accordance with Chapter 6:02 of the Judges Salaries and Pensions Act, which states that no judge should be absent from the country without the permission of the President. Sinanan said the letter to the President “was cleverly crafted. It gave the impression that he was applying for the sabbatical.” However, he said the President ought to have “exercised some kind of restraint” and informed the CJ it was “inappropriate for him to leave,” and refused the leave of absence.

Sinanan said Archie is the “foremost architect” of the “debacle” the judiciary faces. (See editorial on Page A18)

In light of all that has transpired, he said, “He has lost so much credibility I don’t think members of the judiciary, members of the fraternity and the public will have confidence in him continuing to lead the judiciary.”

Sinanan added that the Prime Minister and Government can no longer bury their heads in the sand and must act to “institute an investigation and say on the basis of the investigation whether the Chief Justice should be removed or not.”