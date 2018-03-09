CJ: Sabbatical policy was in place

A committee headed by Madame Justice Paula-Mae Weekes in May 2014 to look at the issue of arrangements for sabbatical leave for judges, prepared a draft policy document on the issue. Weekes is herself reported to have subsequently applied for sabbatical leave to attend the Hugh Wooding Law School, but her application was turned down by Chief Justice Ivor Archie. Well-placed sources say Weekes subsequently tendered her resignation.

While the CJ did not identify the judge who applied for a sabbatical, a release from Court Protocol and Information manager Alicia Carter Fisher yesterday acknowledged one judge had sought to “access the benefit but that application was deferred owing to exigencies of the service at the time of the application.”

In the face of a fire storm of criticism against the CJ’s decision to proceed on sabbatical leave, becoming the first judge to so do, Carter-Fisher sought to dispel claims there was no agreement on the issue of sabbatical leave.

The release quoted from the Hansard Report dated February 21, 2014, in the parliament debate on the Salaries Review Commission’s 98th Report. The release noted that Dr. Roodal Moonilal told Cabinet that “the Cabinet did agree to accept the recommendations of the Salaries Review Commission contained in the 98th Report dated November 2013.” The SRC agreed in principle to the proposal for the introduction of sabbatical leave for judges, the release said.

The report required that sabbatical leave required the administrative arrangements to be developed by the judiciary and in May 2014 the CJ appointed an internal committee comprising Weekes, Justices Maureen Pemberton, Hayden St Clair-Douglas and Ricky Rahim to consider development of an appropriate administrative arrangement to give effect to the sabbatical leave facility.

According to the CJ’s press release, “The report of the committee was submitted to the Chief Justice and to a meeting of judges and in July 2014 was agreed to in principle and thus comprises the administrative arrangement of the judiciary.”

However, emailed correspondence among judges in the period July 21 indicates there was never any agreement on the document and an email dated July 18 to the Chief Justice indicated the committee “never actually met,” since attempts to meet were “thwarted by the unavailability of one of the other judges.”

The email said the process used in the consultation on the document was via email from Weekes to other members of the committee, with an invitation for members to respond and add comments if they so desired. According to emails obtained by the T&T Guardian, the correspondence went back and forth and St Clair-Douglas was the only judge who did not respond, leading Weekes to observe that she took the “absolute silence” to signify “applause for each and every proposal.” Weekes said she was forwarding the document to all judges for their attention and comment. It was her intention, she said, to consolidate all contributions into a final document to be handed over at the judges meeting on July 23, 2014.

Peter Jamadar responded suggesting that since this document was issued on July 18 and the judges’ meeting was scheduled for the 23rd (five days later) and given that the committee had about two-three months to deliberate, that judges be given more time to consider the proposal and its implications. Weekes responded on July 21 indicating it “is entirely a matter for the Chief, whether at all, and for what purpose the report is discussed at Wednesday’s meeting.”

In her email to judges, Weekes made it clear that the report was not a “fait accompli, but a working document that may well be amended beyond recognition.” The T&T Guardian was told there was never any final agreement on the draft document, since the onus was on the Chief Justice to initiate the discussion and take the document forward. But that never happened.