Pregnant visitorspared jail time

A Venezuelan woman, who is three months’ pregnant, who came here illegally on a boat to buy pampers was on Wednesday spared a jail sentence or paying a fine.

Francismar Baeza Moreno, 20, was reprimanded and discharged but a conviction will be recorded against her. She pleaded guilty before Magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando Magistrates Court at Madinah Building, to entering the country illegally.

Prosecutor Veano Ragoo said she was arrested by officers of the Southern Division Task Force and Immigration Division officers on March 3, at a bar in Duncan Village, San Fernando.

After checks by Cpl Atiba Williams found no record of her ever entering this country. Through interpreter, Moonilal Ragbir, Moreno said she was not aware that she entered the country illegally.

She told the magistrate she came here on a small boat with two other people but she did not know on which beach she landed. Moreno said she took a taxi to purchase pampers. She said she was taken to a bar and was told to wait for someone to pick her up. Moreno said she came to T&T because of the social unrest and unavailability of goods in her country.

The magistrate told her she took a risk and must be more careful.

“You have to be careful. You have to look after yourself and your unborn baby,” said the magistrate. She told Moreno that she seemed to be between a rock and a hard place but she could not condone her actions. The magistrate advised Moreno to follow proper procedure to enter the country. She told Moreno that she will be kept in a detention centre pending repatriation.