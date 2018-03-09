Run away; don’t jump into water

[email protected]

Jumping into a body of water during a bee attack is not the best thing to do, according to the Beekeepers Association.

The advice came after government senator Avinash Singh nearly lost his life after being stung by hundreds of bees at his family farm on Sunday.

Singh drove over a bee-hive with a tractor before he was stung.

Public Relations Officer of the T&T Beekeepers’ Association Vearna Gloster said the association sympathised with Singh who was discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

Gloster said the association was willing to work with Singh to develop a policy for farmers concerning bee-keeping once he is fully recuperated.

Asked what could be done to prevent bee attacks, Gloster said farmers should scope out the area before ploughing. She said if a hive is found the farmer should call the Bee Abatement Unit or the Bee Keepers Association.

Singh, in an interview on Tuesday, said farmers should have life-saving medication on hand in the event of an attack, saying his near-death experience had given him a new perspective on life.

He said he intended to develop a policy for the health and safety of farmers who risk their lives every day to put food on the nation’s table.

“I am eager to go back to work. I have renewed vigour. This attack emphasises the risk that the farmers face on a daily basis when they are out there. I want to work to try to shape our health and safety policies when it relates to farmers. We have to alleviate the hardships of the farmers who face risks on a daily basis,” Singh said.

He said it was important that farmers keep an EpiPen in case of a bee attack. An EpiPen is an injection containing epinephrine, a chemical that narrows blood vessels and opens airways in the lungs. These effects can reverse severe low blood pressure, wheezing, severe skin itching, hives, and other symptoms of an allergic reaction.

He said as he ran into the river to escape the bees he thought he would die.

“Doctors said there wasn’t a medical explanation for me being alive. It was a miracle. I actually saw death while running away from that tractor. I fell halfway on my way to the river and a black cloud of bees covered me on the ground. I felt the weight of the bees and I got up and took some last leaps and when I jumped into the river. I drank some of the dirty river water. Only my face was up in the air and I screamed and screamed until someone heard me,” Singh recalled.