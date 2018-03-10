The T&T Tobago Volleyball Federation will stage the Third Leg of its National Beach Volleyball Circuit (NBVC) this weekend at Saith Park, Chaguanas.
Cutlass-wieldingman killed by copsin Grande mosque
RALPH BANWARIE
Police shot and killed a cutlass-wielding man who ran amok in a Sangre Grande mosque on Thursday.
Ashrudeen Hamid, 46, of Coalmine, Sangre Grande, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Sangre Grande Hospital after being shot hours earlier.
Police said around 7.15 pm, Hamid, who has a history of mental problems, ran into the Sangre Grande Masjid while prayers were going on armed with a cutlass and looking for one of the brothers. Several brothers scampered for safety and Sangre Gande Task Force police were called. However, when police arrived Hamid refused to drop the cutlass and tried several times to chop them as they drew near to him. Female Sgt Lopez, who was attempting to get him to drop the weapon, slipped and fell during the negotiation and he lunged at her firing chops. However, officers shot him.
The imam of the Cunapo Southern Main Road mosque, who preferred not to be named, said the incident was unfortunate. He said he knew Hamid had mental issues, but was not expecting such violent behaviour.
The female officer was later treated for minor injuries and was said to be still traumatised last night.
Relatives told the police the man is an out patient of the St Ann’s Hospital and has been attending clinic for the last 15 years.
PCs Ramnarine Charles, Williams Phillip and WPC Berkley also responded to the scene and ASP Revanales is investigating.
