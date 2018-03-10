Indarsingh, Garcia trade words in Parliament tearoom

UNC MP Rudy Indarsingh is reporting Education Minister Anthony Garcia to Parliament’s House Speaker after he alleged Garcia cursed him in the Parliament tearoom yesterday.

Indarsingh said he’s reporting the incident to House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George since it occurred within the precincts of the Parliament.

A very agitated Indarsingh told reporters the incident occurred in the tearoom around 1 pm prior to Parliament.

He claimed Garcia cursed him regarding the issue of the Balmain School which Indarsingh has taken up. Garcia recently said there was sabotage of sewer lines there.

Indarsingh said the alleged incident occurred in the presence of UNC MPs Lackram Bodoe and Rushton Paray and PNM’s Fitzgerald Hinds and Ancel Antoine.

Indarsingh said he’d been speaking to Hinds when Garcia entered the tearoom and became very “abrasive” to him.

“He said he’d lost all (expletive)g respect for me because I was lying about the situation at the school,” Indarsingh alleged.

“I told him nobody would tell me obscenities and I’d cower and be submissive. I cursed back, I wouldn’t lie, (but) I wasn’t remaining silent about this,” Indarsingh added, accusing Garcia of an “act of provocation.”

When Garcia arrived in Parliament, he told reporters. “I spoke to Mr Indarsingh and I asked him to desist from telling lies he’d been spreading. That was the extent of my discussion with him.”

Asked if he’d cursed Indarsingh, Garcia said, “He was using obscene language, not me - I didn’t use any obscene language at all.. uhhh-uhhh....that’s not true.

After Garcia contacted the T&T Guardian later in the evening, he again said,”I didn’t think he would have been serious, it was banter. When I came into the tearoom, there was a conversation between himself and Hinds and I joined in. “

“I told him I was disappointed in him, moreso as we share the same alma mater .We exchanged some words and he became agitated and that was it. I’m surprised to hear he reported I used obscene language - that didn’t happen,”

“He’d been advocating for the Balmain school where all sorts of things were found in the sewer. He’d said I needed to apologise to parents and I was spreading false information. I said the evidence was there and I was disappointed in the stand he’s taking and that was it.

Paray had told the T&T Guardian in Parliament there was a conversation between Indarsingh and Hinds, and Garcia walked in . He added there was slight banter and some obscenities were used on both sides,”There was a response, it was a bit unprovoked, Rudy’s visibly upset. It was uncalled for really.”