Nidco blames rain for delay of highway extension

Project manager of National Infrastructure Development Company Limited (Nidco) Earl Wilson says the inclement weather is to blame for the delay in the completion of Package 2A of the Solomon Hochoy Highway Extension to Point Fortin.

During a site visit on Saturday, Wilson said that once rain falls, the job has to shut down. He said the estimated finish time has shifted to the end of May.

Package 2A, which entails the widening of the South Trunk Road between Dumfries Road, La Romaine and the Mosquito Creek bridge, was expected to be completed last month.

While most of the work has been completed, contractor Junior Sammy Ltd were still constructing a roundabout at Dumfries Road, a retaining wall and fortifying drainage that were previously done by dismissed Brazilian contractor, Construtora OAS.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the invitation for tender for the Mosquito Creek portion will be closed this week and a contractor will be selected soon.