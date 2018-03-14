‘Men must seek help for emotional stress’

La Brea MP Nicole Olivierre yesterday suggested that men who face rejection from females when a relationship or marriage goes sour ought to seek help to combat their emotional stress.

She made the comment as she responded to news of the murders of four of her constituents on Tuesday.

Michael Scott, 69, school teacher Abigail Jones-Chapman, her 16-year-old daughter Olivia and Olivia’s friend Micheala Mason were killed Tuesday.

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon, who knew Scott personally, said the murders “touches me dearly. I want to offer deepest condolences to the family. I knew Scott personally. I do not have all the facts right now as the police are still conducting their investigations.”

He said preliminary investigations suggested that the killings were as a result of a domestic situation.

“I do hope that they find the perpetrator as speedily as possible.”

Dillon said as murders of women continue to escalate, one has to look at the challenges males encounter versus the success rate of females.

“We have to do some analysis of that...that sort of violent reaction and its root causes and come to some way in which we can solve them.”

Olivierre said of late there has been a growing trend among men who have been unable to deal with rejection, saying that as a society we need to find ways in which men can get some support so they can react to their feelings.

“In recent times most of the murders of women have been at the hands of estranged lovers and failed relationships. So it seems to be a problem in our society with males. I don’t know if the growing success of women in society is leading to insecurity among men and they are reacting in a violent manner,” said Olivierre, Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Energy.

Olivierre said she too knew Scott, whom she described as a helpful, supportive and kind individual. She said Scott may have been trying to assist Jones-Chapman when his life was taken.

“I am deeply saddened. I can’t image the type of human being that would perpetrate such an act. I hope that God has mercy on him as well. It is disturbing to say the least,” she said.

“It’s still hard for me to deal with. It’s a shock to the country as well. It’s unfortunate that persons choose violence as a way of dealing with feelings they cannot understand. While we are paying attention to empowering women, some attention needs to be given to boys and young men to teach them how to cope with emotional stress.”

She said the Single Fathers Association of T&T and NGOs should also try to reach out to such men and offer programmes to help them cope with their emotions. Olivierre promised to provide counselling to the two children who were spared by the killer.