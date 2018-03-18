The wife of murdered T&T Defence Force Sergeant Ken Palmer believes her husband would have been alive today had the police investigated previous reports against the alleged assailant.
Cops shoot Marabella man
A man was last night in critical condition after he was shot by the police in Marabella.
According to reports, around 5.30 pm yesterday the police attempted to search the man, who was
walking along the road, when he began struggling with them. He pulled away and began to run.
Police said the man turned around and pointed a gun at them. The officers shot him.
He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was in serious condition up to late yesterday. The police recovered a pistol at the scene. Investigations are continuing.—SASCHA WILSON
