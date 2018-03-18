Cops shoot Marabella man

A man was last night in critical condition after he was shot by the police in Marabella.

According to reports, around 5.30 pm yesterday the police attempted to search the man, who was

walking along the road, when he began struggling with them. He pulled away and began to run.

Police said the man turned around and pointed a gun at them. The officers shot him.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was in serious condition up to late yesterday. The police recovered a pistol at the scene. Investigations are continuing.—SASCHA WILSON