Police come up empty-handed inManhunt for La Brea suspect

SASCHA WILSON

As the manhunt continues for the suspect in the La Brea quadruple murders, police officers yesterday conducted searches in the Icacos area after they were told the suspect was trying to flee the country. However, the officers came up empty-handed.

Villagers saw a strange man in the area, which they believed was the suspect, and the police was contacted. Villager Alfred Williams said on Friday he saw the strange man on the beach, but he subsequently learnt it was not the suspect. Williams made it clear that the suspect will not be welcomed in Icacos. "We don't encourage that in we village," said Williams. He said one of the victims, Abigail Jones-Chapman taught his daughter. Senator Gerald Ramdeen who was in Icacos fishing said he got information from villagers that the suspect was asking people for assistance to go across to Venezuela. "We immediately contacted the police who dispatched officers to the area and they went down to a house where he was making inquires and therefore, the police are now trying to capture him because he is on the run and he is trying to cross the border." He said the suspect also tried to steal a boat because no one was assisting him. Officers of the South Western Task Force searched several areas in Icacos and Point Fortin, but up to late yesterday the suspect had not been held. The suspect allegedly killed Jones-Chapman, her daughter Olivia, 16, her landlord Michael Scott, and Olivia's friend Michaela Mason, 14. Their bodies were discovered last Tuesday at Jones-Chapman's home.