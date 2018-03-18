A lack of venues willing to host local artistes has traditionally been a problem facing new and upcoming musicians and vocalists in T&T’s music industry.
T&T Spirit back before Easter weekend
The T&T Spirit is scheduled to return to the sea-bridge before the Easter weekend, the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (Patt) stated in a release yesterday.
The T&T Spirit which was taken out of service on June 6 last year has completed all major works and is expected to resume service by Friday, Patt stated.
Sea trials currently ongoing on the vessel identified problems with its coolers.
Repairs to the coolers were completed yesterday.
"Pending the successful completion of these final testings the necessary certification will be issued to allow the vessel to resume its operation by March 23, 2018," the release stated.
