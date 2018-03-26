Mayor: Crackdown on Central drag strips

Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan says he intends to stamp out illegal drag racing in the borough after receiving complaints that the stretch of roadway on the northern side of the Ministry of Agriculture head office and along Connector Road, Charlieville are being used as drag strips at nights.

“This cannot be tolerated and it’s illegal, I am asking for people to refrain from this activity or feel the full brunt of the law. There are too many accidents and road deaths across T&T,” Boodhan said during an interview at the Borough head office on Friday.

He called on the relevant authorities to move in and stop the illegal racing activity before someone gets hurt.

Boodhan said the new drag strip is usually used after midnight.

He said he had also received numerous complaints from burgesses about the high level of illegal immigrants invading the borough. He said this has caused a major security and social concern.