Burnt body found in Maracas forest

The burnt body of a man was found in the forest of the Maracas/St Joseph hills yesterday.

According to a police report, at about 1 pm, officers who were involved in a marijuana eradication exercise at Wharf Trace discovered the body.

Police believe that the man, who remains unidentified may have either been farmer or was brought to the area, killed and burnt.

The body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre.

Investigations are continuing.