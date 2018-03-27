Church forgives attacker

The medical student who used a pair of dumbells to smash the historic statue of the apostle St Paul and the revered Crucifix at the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception during Palm Sunday mass said he was acting on visions from God.

“The vision told him to come and destroy the statues,” said Monsignor Christian Pereira, as he recounted the incident which left members of the congregation shaken.

He said: “God was speaking to him in different ways, some people call those visions hallucinations, but how do we know if God is speaking to you.”

Pereira said while the student, who is from Central Trinidad, had committed a criminal act, which had consequences, his preference was to give the student “time and help to repair himself.” He said while the statue and the Crucifix will cost money to repair, they were material things.

“How do we repair a broken man,” he asked.

“I am grateful to God that it was not a gun he walked into the church with,” Pereira said.

The student is a past pupil of Fatima College was taken to the Besson Street Police Station before being released into his mother’s custody. He was accepted at UWI Mona campus, in Jamaica but withheld from going there and began pursuing his medical degree at the Faculty of Medicine, in Trinidad.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Pereira admitted that he was “disappointed” with what had happened during mass.

Eyewitness Aaron Henry, the chief executive officer of SWAT estate police, said he observed the student as he walked into the church. Henry said the student was wearing a shirt as he walked in. At the time most of the congregation were outside the church getting their palms blessed in celebration of Palm Sunday.

“I was standing by the door in the Cathedral when he walked into the church. I saw him wearing a shirt and he was heading to the back of the bathroom area. A few minutes later we heard the sound of the statues being smashed and people shouting. He was standing on the altar destroying the statue of St Paul and the Crucifix with two dumbbells,” Henry said. He said the student was now wearing a black tee-shirt.

Henry said the student did not appear to be in his right senses.

“He kept saying he was following instructions from his father. The act seems to be something more spiritual. I don’t know if he was demon possessed. I didn’t interview him. I just handed him over to the State police. I had no discussions whatsoever with him to determine if he was demon possessed,” Henry said.

He said the elderly people who were sitting inside the church were alarmed by the attack. Henry said his company will continue to provide assistance to the church once they are called upon to do so.

Henry along with Dr Roberto Osbourne and an altar servant managed to subdue the student, placed him in a car and then took him to the Besson Street Police station after the attack.

Pereira said the incident had a wider meaning.

“It just shows how society is not supporting and caring for our young people, taking them through a lot of very challenging and painful experiences without providing the right support system to help them to deal with the challenges they are facing.”

Pereira said a lot of young people have been breaking down emotionally, mentally, spiritually and physically, which we are not dealing with.

He said society, mainly adults, had to do some introspection.

“How we treat with one another as an adult was very destructive to young people.”

Pereira offered to help the young man spiritually, but could not say what triggered him to behave the way he did.

Yesterday, Pereira said he spoke to the young man’s mother who was willing to pay for the damages.

“We are not expecting her to do it (pay for the damages) because she has to find money for psychological care. The mother is a teacher struggling with her children. She has her own challenges in life. I am not sure if the mother is the only person or adult in the young man’s life.”

Asked if the church was going to increase security in light of the incident, Pereira said he did not think it was necessary.

“All of us have to look out for one another,” he said.