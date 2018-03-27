The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has launched an independent investigation into a video showing a uniformed police officer allegedly accepting a $100 bribe for marijuana.This was yesterday...
Man drowns at Diego waterfall
A man from Diego Martin drowned at the Blue Basin waterfall on Sunday and his body was recovered yesterday.
Relatives said Samuel Thomas, 20, of Bagatelle, decided to go for a “last dip” at the waterfall when he disappeared under the water.
His body resurfaced yesterday morning.
Speaking with the T&T Guardian yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre, Thomas’ mother Yvette Waldron-Thomas said he left home with friends to go to the waterfall after a game of football. She said the outing was usual.
“After 5 pm he and his friends decided to go and bathe to cool off. They came back out and my son said that before they leave he wanted to go back in one last time. That’s when he went under,” Waldron-Thomas said.
She said Thomas was the last of her three children.
“He had a beautiful personality...there were no words that could have ever described him. He was also very intelligent.”
Thomas was employed at Massy Stores. Funeral arrangements are yet to be made.
