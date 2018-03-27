No bail for Venezuelans on gun, ammo charges

Six Venezuelan men who were allegedly held with 12 guns and 11 rounds of ammunition in a La Romaine house have been denied bail.

Elias Jose Carrion Gascon, Eliseo David Sanchez Malave, Dieogo Jose Fajarto, Heisver Jose Carrion Gascon, Robert Nicholas Leon Hernandez and Gerson Daniel Gonzalez Romero appeared before San Fernando Senior Magistrate Cherril Anne-Antoine.

The charges alleged that they were held on March 24 at Renn Avenue, La Romaine. The 12 firearms— comprising of eight revolvers and four pistols while the ammunition was .38 calibre.

Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said he has to get directives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on how to proceed with the matter because of the quantum of firearms recovered.

Elias Gascon, his brother Heisver and Fajarto were also charged by PC Ramesh Chatramsingh with entering the country illegally.

Through an interpreter, Moonilal Ragbir, they pleaded guilty to that charge.

However, the other matters were adjourned to April 5.

They were remanded into custody.