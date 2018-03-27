The family of a Venezuelan national who was shot dead by police are disputing a police account of a shootout and says an autopsy report showing that the victim was shot repeatedly from behind...
Suspect sent to St Ann’s
The man charged with murdering eight-month pregnant Stacy Ann Campbell has been sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for a mental evaluation.
Neil Modeste, 36, of Radix Village, Mayaro, who was arrested shortly after the crime was scheduled to appear before Senior Magistrate Rae Roopchand in the Mayaro Magistrates Court charged Modeste’s murder yesterday. He refused to be taken to court, police said.
In his absence, the magistrate remanded him for a mental evaluation.
Modeste, who has a history mentally illness, allegedly attacked Campbell, a mother of four, when she went to the suspect’s home in Radix Village to visit his relative, Yvonne Modeste, on March 19.
She was strangled and struck on the head with a clay brick.
Campbell died in the yard. Her funeral service took place last Friday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church at Peter Hill in Mayaro.
Investigations were supervised by Sgt Anil Maharaj and Cpl Suresh Ramsahai, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region, 2 and Modeste was charged by PC Adrian Hercules on Saturday after receiving instructions from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.
The matter was adjourned to April 9.
