Expect better exam results—says Garcia

Education Minister Anthony Garcia is anticipating a marked improvement of students writing the major academic examinations this year as a result of the ministry’s Penmanship with a Purpose and Clinical Supervision initiatives.

Garcia, in a press release yesterday, said the initiatives being carried out at primary and secondary schools are benefiting students positively and supporting teachers and students at all levels.

Garica said, “We have been talking quite a lot over the last few weeks about efforts to ensure that children within our schools are properly taught and we have put things in place to support our students from Infants One, right on to Sixth Form in secondary schools, we have done quite a lot and we have achieved remarkable success, in fact, I am quite sure, when this year’s results, at the SEA, CSEC & CAPE are released, we will see a marked improvement in the performance of our students.”

Garcia said Clinical Supervision was an effort to assist teachers to develop their skills and delivery.

According to the minister: “When we talk about Clinical Supervision and we look at a teacher in the classroom, it isn’t only the imparting of knowledge to the students, but most importantly it is the reception to that knowledge that is being parted by the teachers and therefore everything that occurs in a classroom or outside of actual teaching, forms part of Clinical Supervision.” In fact, Garcia said curriculum officers will visit all schools on a more regular basis to meet with teachers and provide the necessary support and feedback in order to ensure that quality teaching takes place in the classroom.