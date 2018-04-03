The bodies of the two cousins who drowned after a boating accident off Manzanilla on Easter Sunday washed ashore, yesterday.
Man arrested for $3m land fraud
A 50-year-old man of East Dry River, Port-of-Spain, was arrested and charged with attempting to obtain $3 million in cash under fraudulent pretences, including identity theft.
According to a police report, the man, from Marcano Quarry Road, attempted to obtain $3 million in cash from a Chaguanas-based foreign-used car dealer by selling him a parcel of land using a forged deed.
Police said he falsely represented that he was the registered owner and as such had the legal authority to sell and offer for sale a property located at Valsayn South.
The man, police said, produced a deed in the name of Sean Lord and which was registered at the Land Registry.
Upon verification, police said it was discovered that the deed was genuinely registered to someone else with the same name.
The investigation was led by AG Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie and included acting ASP Ken Ghisyawan, W/Insp Lisa Cudjoe, WPC Lisanne Lazarus, Cpl Vinnel Bassarath. The man is expected to appear before a magistrate in the Port-of-Spain Magistrate Court today.
