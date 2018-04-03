Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Nyan Gadsby-Dolly are describing statements by Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke that the People’s National Movement (PNM), did not give her...
Police officer hurt in Cunupia crash
A police officer was injured after he crashed into a concrete post along the Old Southern Main Road in Cunupia, after avoiding a collision with two other vehicles.
The incident, which occurred shortly after 2 pm yesterday, was caught on camera and shared on social media. The police driver swerved around a black pickup which suddenly turned right into the compound of a bar and clipped a burgundy wagon, avoiding a head-on crash, before slamming into the post.
The two airbags deployed upon impact and passersby went to the officer’s assistance.
The driver, who was identified as PC Khan of the Cunupia Police Station, was seriously injured and is currently warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.
The driver of the black pick up van is said to be assisting police in their investigations.
