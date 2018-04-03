Show mercy to family unit

The family unit is facing its darkest hour in this country, according to Rev Daniel Teelucksingh.

In his Easter message, he pleaded with citizens who were criminally-minded to have mercy and change their lifestyle.

Teelucksingh, a former independent senator, was delivering the Easter message at Naparima College auditorium yesterday following the Presbyterian Church’s sports committee first Easter Monday parade under the banner Resurrection Victory through the streets of San Fernando.

Recalling the recent murders of La Romaine teenager Rinarco Balgobin, pregnant mother Stacy Ann Campbell and the La Romaine quadruple murders, he said these acts of violence were too frequent and too regular.

“The appeal from the Cross is for all those who are criminally-minded to change your lifestyle, every murder, every theft and all acts of violence constitute those who destroy home and family life. You, the criminally-minded out there who are contemplating what is happening in the story of the crucifixion, please be merciful to other families. Too often violence against a family member invokes the law of retribution and revenge would expose your own family to serious dangers. All criminally-minded, I wish they would hear us on this Easter day—do unto others as you would have others do unto you.”

Teelucksingh said Jesus knew the immense value of the family and how that institution could be affected by violence.

“Violence against the home and family in Trinidad and Tobago will hear him say at this time, will hear him say again T&T—behold the family. He speaks to this nation today, he speaks to this nation on this Easter time, take care of the family—Trinidad and Tobago, behold the family, protect the family.

“Indeed the crime and violence, whether on the streets or in a home, domestic violence, any kind of violence, leaves the family perilously endangered. The family in Trinidad and Tobago is facing its darkest hour.”

Quoting the words of former United Kingdom prime minister Winston Churchill to “never give up” during Hilter’s reign, Teelucksingh said: “And when it comes to defending and protecting the family in Trinidad and Tobago, this most valuable institution is being threatened..never give up.

“Today, in this country there are many orphans because of crime and violence, there are many widows and widowers because of violence, grieving sisters and brothers all across this country, violence has robbed homes of too many husbands and breadwinners, young men, women and children are often victims of a crime rate engulfing T&T.”

Teelucksingh said his hope this Easter was for the protection of the most important institution—family.

Church moderator Rev Annabell Lalla-Ramkelawan said for those who believed that the church was dying, it was not.

Portraying Mary Magdalene, Lalla-Ramkelawan said if anything, the church was strong and powerful.