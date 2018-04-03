Taxi driver accused of sex act against girl gets bail

A 70-year-old taxi driver who allegedly committed a sex act on a 12-year-old girl was yesterday granted $100,000 approval bail.

Giefton Raymond, of Marabella, was also granted a cash bail alternative of $20,000 when he appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

The charge alleged that on April 1 in Marabella he committed an act of sexual penetration on the minor.

Raymond was not called upon to plea to the indictable charge laid by PC Diamond.

Members of the public, including the media, were instructed to leave the courtroom as the matter was held in camera.

Raymond told Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine that he was a part time taxi driver, had no matters pending in court and has eight children.

Confirming that he had a previous clean record, prosecutor Cleyon Seedan also asked for certain conditions attached to his bail.

The magistrate warned Raymond to stay away from the child and have no contact with her. The matter was adjourned to May 1.