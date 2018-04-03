Although Caribbean Airlines staff worked overtime for the Easter long weekend to fill the gap of the collapsed ferry service, transporting over 13,000 passengers on the domestic airbridge, there...
You are here
Taxi driver accused of sex act against girl gets bail
A 70-year-old taxi driver who allegedly committed a sex act on a 12-year-old girl was yesterday granted $100,000 approval bail.
Giefton Raymond, of Marabella, was also granted a cash bail alternative of $20,000 when he appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.
The charge alleged that on April 1 in Marabella he committed an act of sexual penetration on the minor.
Raymond was not called upon to plea to the indictable charge laid by PC Diamond.
Members of the public, including the media, were instructed to leave the courtroom as the matter was held in camera.
Raymond told Senior Magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine that he was a part time taxi driver, had no matters pending in court and has eight children.
Confirming that he had a previous clean record, prosecutor Cleyon Seedan also asked for certain conditions attached to his bail.
The magistrate warned Raymond to stay away from the child and have no contact with her. The matter was adjourned to May 1.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online