Body found at Caura identified

Even after Shazard Ken Ali, popularly known as Trixie, was found dead on Monday, his many friends cried justice saying that his “murderers will be punished.”According to a police report, at about 6.30 pm Ali’s semi-nude body was found in a drain at the side of the road.

There were several wounds to the head. He was only clad in a jersey.An autopsy done yesterday at the Forensic Science Centre said he died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. He was bludgeoned.

Ali’s friends, with whom he was liming with at Poolside Bar, Caura Valley Road, said he went to urinate. He never returned. His worried friends began searching for Ali and found him lying on his back in a drain.

Ali’s relatives were too distraught to speak, however, close friends described Ali as “always a happy soul.”

One of Ali’s friends took to Facebook and wrote: “Whoever killed our brother will regret the day he was conceived. Not Trixie man…he never do anybody anything.”“He always cooking, laughing, cracking jokes, fishing and catching crab. God doesn’t rest. Your murderers will be punished. Rest easy bro,” the friend added.

Another friend, who expressed his anger over Ali’s death, wrote: “We wish we were there with you bro hoping it wouldn’t have ended this way. To the person or persons’s who took away our brother I hope you see this and know you took away our brother. I hope you see this and now you took away a gentle soul. I never wish bad on anyone but I pray that your loved ones die the same death to haunt you for the rest of your lives…Return if possible Trixie.”

Investigations are continuing.