Cause of fire at army camp unknown
No official cause has been ascertained for the fire at the army camp in La Romaine on Easter Monday.
According to reports, around 6.30 pm soldiers on duty at the camp observed smoke coming from one of the buildings.
When the soldiers checked they discovered the office where computer and communication equipment were kept was on fire.
Fire fighters of the Mon Repos Fire Service responded and managed to extinguish the blaze thus preventing it from spreading to the rest of the building.
When contacted for a comment via WhatsApp Messenger, Flight Lieutenant Monique Sprott replied, “The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service are working together to ascertain the cause of the fire. No further information was forthcoming. A party of officers from the San Fernando CID led by ASP Ali Mohammed visited the scene. Investigations are continuing.
