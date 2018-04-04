Cause of Fire on Trini Flash not yet known

The Future of the water taxi Trini Flash that stalled while on its way to Tobago last week after a fire broke out in the engine room has not yet determined. According to sources at the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco), the vessel’s future will be determined from the findings of the root cause analysis that is currently undergoing on the vessel. It is expected to take about one month to be completed. “So as for now we cannot say what caused the fire…it may not be sabotage but that’s what the root cause analysis will show and then we will be able to move forward as to the vessel’s future,” a Nidco source said.With respect to the status of the T&T Spirit port officials disclosed that there will be a media briefing on its status tomorrow (Thursday).

Up to late yesterday there was no further update on whether or not the T&T Spirit will resume operations on the domestic sea bridge.The Trini Flash vessel, which was used to operate the San Fernando to Port-of-Spain service, was chosen to service the inter-island service because both the T&T Express and the T&T Spirit are currently on dry-dock for repairs and maintenance. On February 11, 2017, the T&T Guardian reported that the Trini Flash was faulty and had to be replaced. It was disclosed that the vessel was back then experiencing prolonged sailing times.There had been numerous complaints from passengers travelling on-board the Trini Flash, which was at the time said to be operating with several mechanical problems. As a result, the time spent travelling between San Fernando to PoS had increased from 45 minutes to 90 minutes. Efforts to reach Nidco’s Chairman Herbert George proved futile as calls to his phone went unanswered.