Second brother charged with soldier’s murder

A week after his brother appeared in court charged with the murder of soldier Ken Palmer, Ravi Pooran has appeared in the same court jointly charged with killing the soldier.

Pooran, 30, a labourer, of Rampersad Avenue, Dalloo Road, Gasparillo, who was hospitalised after being shot during the incident appeared before San Fernando magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine yesterday.

Pooran and his brother Brandon Pooran are the nephews of Palmer’s wife Radica Pooran.

They were charged following the March 15 incident at Radica’s home at Rampersad Avenue Dalloo Road, Gasparillo, in which Palmer was shot dead.

It is alleged Brandon also shot Pooran during the incident. The magistrate read the five charges to Pooran which included murder, possession of firearm and ammunition and possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life.

The charges were laid by Cpl Ian Bobb. He was represented by attorney Gobin Harrypersad. The matter was adjourned to April 23 when Brandon is expected to reappear in court on nine charges stemming from the incident.