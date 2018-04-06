Thirty-five new buses that were purchased by the Government from China have reached the Port of Port-of-Spain, but cannot be cleared because a “simple documentation” procedure was not done in time...
You are here
PM probes Sport Ministry’s $150,000 court settlement
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday that he is now trying to find out what occurred in the issue of the Sport Ministry’s recent $150,000 court settlement.
Government recently said the settlement concerned a matter of “improper termination” of an employee and a non-disclosure clause was involved.
The Opposition has insisted Government disclose who in the ministry was involved and alleged certain statements point to the top.
Speaking at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference, the Prime Minister said, “I can’t pronounce on it without knowing details.”
On whether he still has confidence in Sport Minister Darryl Smith, Rowley said there is no Minister in Government in whom he didn’t have confidence. He said if he didn’t have confidence in anyone, he’d withdraw the portfolio.
He warned if people misconducted themselves at the workplace and were found guilty of wrong-doing, ...That’s for their account -that’s the general principle.”
Smith is also MP for Diego Martin Central.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online