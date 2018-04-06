Serial rapist still in police custody

A 21-year-old Venezuelan woman, who was wounded in an alleged shoot-out with police in Diego Martin last week, has appeared in court charged with firearm and ammunition possession.
A 47-year-old serial rapist and robber, who was arrested while attacking his latest victim last week Thursday, remained in police custody up to late yesterday.
The suspect, of Chase Village, Chaguanas, was expected to participate in identification parades with his three previous victims yesterday afternoon.
According to police reports, the suspect attacked his latest victim, a 21-year-old student, while they were passengers in the same maxi taxi traveling along the Priority Bus Route (PBR).
The man reportedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at her and robbed her of cash. He allegedly told her that if she alerted the other passengers or the driver, he would shoot her.
The victim waited until the maxi taxi was passing a police traffic check exercise at Cane Farm Junction before she pressed the bell for the driver to stop. She got out and reported the incident to the police, who immediately arrested the suspect.
The suspect was found to have a knife and not a gun in his possession.
Police later learned that the suspect matched the description of a man who committed three separate rapes in central Trinidad.
The attacks reportedly occurred after the suspect was released from prison in February after serving a 13-year sentence for rape and robbery.
Investigations are continuing.
