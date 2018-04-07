EMA intervenes in dust complaint

Officials from the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) have confirmed that several breaches were found on the site of Dindial’s Central Hardware Limited’s (DCHL) stockpile after residents complained of incessant dust and noise.

EMA chairman Nadra Nathai-Gyan confirmed this to the T&T Guardian during a telephone conversation yesterday.

She, however, noted that upon EMA’s visit (subsequent to the publication of a story in the T&T Guardian on April 3) officials noticed that the mounds of the aggregate material were doused with water.

She added that the driveway and surrounding drains seemed to be cleared of any sediments as well.

However, Nathai-Gyan said that some other breaches were identified and DCHL’s owner, Derek Dindial, who accompanied the EMA team agreed to “resolve them as soon as possible.”

Nathai-Gyan said that there will be continued motoring of the stockpile by EMA officials.

Residents reported that their health was being affected by the dust and noise coming from the stockpile at Mc Bean Village in Couva for the last six years.

They claimed their homes are covered in dust and their sleep is frequently interrupted during the wee hours due to the noisy trucks and sometimes, the continuous honking of horns from the truck drivers.

Two years ago, after the intervention by the EMA, the owners of the stockpile erected a 20-foot high galvanized fencing around the perimeter of the stockpile along with dust screens.

However, the residents claimed that this did not bring significant relief to them. They also complained that proper maintenance procedures were not being carried out, including the wetting of the grounds.

Chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, Henry Awong said he was in receipt of a letter from the affected residents and added that the matter was raised at a council meeting and referred to the Chief Medical Officer of Health for an investigation.