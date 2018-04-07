$$ woes hinder repatriation

Approximately 25 deportees from the African continent, some of whom have been detained at the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC) in Aripo for as long as two years, are awaiting repatriation.

This was revealed before a Joint Select Committee on Human Rights, Equality and Diversity chaired by Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday.

Referring to a United States Country Report for T&T for the period 2012-2016 on human rights in reference to the IDC, Gadsby-Dolly said the average length of detention at the facility was one week to two months, depending on the speed at which the Government secured deportation of individuals.

However, she said in some cases detention lasted more than four years, noting that prolonged detention represented a violation of basic human rights and amounted to torture.

The IDC, which is designed to accommodate 158 detainees, currently has 85 males and 35 females, she pointed out.

Having viewed the physical conditions at the IDC, Gadsby-Dolly said the ombudsman, Living Waters Community and the Emancipation Support Committee had presented submissions which identified a number of concerns. These issues included detainees not being apprised of their rights to legal representation; no process in place for complaints; language barrier; lack of medical care and treatment; bullying by officers; sharing of bed space; physical, psychological and verbal abuse; valuables being confiscated and being forced to sleep on the floor without mattresses.

Member Glenda Jennings-Smith asked how many detainees needed visas to be repatriated.

Acting Chief Immigration Officer Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews said there were a number of challenges faced with repatriation—the main one being lack of visas for deportees.

While the Ministry of National Security has been looking at different routes that did not require visas, she said they have put forward a proposal “as we had on two occasions” to charter an aircraft to go Africa.

“We have been advised that there are no funds available for that exercise. So what we have been doing is approaching the permanent secretary to see whether or not, depending on the route, and we have identified one now that takes them (detainees) through Turkey which will not require a visa to purchase tickets for those individuals to leave.”

Yesterday, she said two detainees went back home after tickets were purchased by a Good Samaritan.

Gandhi-Andrew said some of the detainees have to be escorted on an aircraft because of their criminal records, which increases the cost. It costs $200,000 to repatriate one deportee from the African continent.

An airline ticket can range between $35,000 to $45,000.

“We have tried with some repatriation and persons themselves on the day to be repatriated decided they were not going and created a scene at the airport, which resulted in the airline not taking them on board the aircraft because they see them as a risk.”

Assistant chief immigration officer of enforcement Joanne Nelson-Joel said there were currently 25 detainees from the African continent, five of whom have been detained for as long as two years. Of the 25, 19 are Nigerians, five Ghananians, one Gambian and one from Sierra Leone.

Gandhi-Andrews said one of the 25 African detainees gave them four nationalities—Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Gambia—which prolonged his detention.

Member Dhanayshar Mahabir asked if this could have been a case of detainees seeking refugee status in T&T.

But Gandhi-Andrews said there are no laws in T&T to deal with asylum seekers and refugees. She said, however, that there was a Cabinet-approved policy in 2014 and since then they have been working with

Living Waters and the United Nations High Commissioner for refugee-related issues and in assisting those who are fearful of returning home.