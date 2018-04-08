Composer Carl Orff’s masterwork, Carmina Burana is one of the world’s most popular choral and orchestral works.
You are here
24 Venezuelans held
Some 24 illegal Venezuelan nationals were arrested during a police exercise in the South Western area over the weekend.
With the economic crisis in their country, thousands of Venezuelan nationals have been seeking refuge in Trinidad.
Many of them come in search of food and money for their families. Several Venezuelans have been arrested and charged with possession of arms and ammunition.
They have been smuggling weapons and animals into the country to sell in order to get money and food for their families.
According to a report, officers of the South Western Division Task Force conducted anti-crime exercises in the Penal and Siparia districts between 9 pm and 11.30 pm on Saturday. During the exercise, co-ordinated by Senior Supt Neville Adams, officers searched three business places and arrested the Venezuelans.
They have been handed over to the Immigration Division. Task Force officers, including Insp Banwarie and Sgt Ali, last week, arrested a Santa Flora man for being in possession of a Capuchin monkey which is believed to have been smuggled into the country from Venezuela.
The monkey was found in a cardboard box in a car near the Santa Flora gas station. Last week, a woman was also detained after the police found 28 protected parrots at her home.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online