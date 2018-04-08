24 Venezuelans held

Some 24 illegal Venezuelan nationals were arrested during a police exercise in the South Western area over the weekend.

With the economic crisis in their country, thousands of Venezuelan nationals have been seeking refuge in Trinidad.

Many of them come in search of food and money for their families. Several Venezuelans have been arrested and charged with possession of arms and ammunition.

They have been smuggling weapons and animals into the country to sell in order to get money and food for their families.

According to a report, officers of the South Western Division Task Force conducted anti-crime exercises in the Penal and Siparia districts between 9 pm and 11.30 pm on Saturday. During the exercise, co-ordinated by Senior Supt Neville Adams, officers searched three business places and arrested the Venezuelans.

They have been handed over to the Immigration Division. Task Force officers, including Insp Banwarie and Sgt Ali, last week, arrested a Santa Flora man for being in possession of a Capuchin monkey which is believed to have been smuggled into the country from Venezuela.

The monkey was found in a cardboard box in a car near the Santa Flora gas station. Last week, a woman was also detained after the police found 28 protected parrots at her home.