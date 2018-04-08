Cabo Star resumes sailing today

The MV Cabo Star is expected to resume its regular sailing schedule today, following a one-day removal from the route yesterday.

In a release on Friday, Marketing and Public Relations Manager, T&T Inter-Island Transportation Co Vilma Lewis-Cockburn said the Cabo Star did not usually sail on Saturdays "as routine maintenance is carried out on this day."

Lewis-Cockburn assured that the 28 passengers who purchased ferry tickets to sail yesterday, that they would be accommodated on today's sailing.

She advised that vehicle check-in begins at 9 am for the 12 noon sailing from Port-of-Spain.

Lewis-Cockburn said the vehicles of passengers with confirmed tickets on the T&T Express/T&T Spirit will be accommodated on the daily sailing of the Cabo Star, and that all ticket holders would be shuttled via PTSC to the Piarco International Airport and the ANR International Airport accordingly, at no additional cost. The Cabo Star is expected to depart Tobago at 11 pm.

Galleons Passage on its way to Mexico

Meanwhile, checks confirmed the Galleons Passage left Yokohama, Japan on March 16—one day after its scheduled departure for Honolulu, Hawaii.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said Galleons Passage was scheduled to arrive in T&T by the end of April.

Checks on the tracking site Fleetmon yesterday showed the vessel on its way to Mexico. The estimated time of arrival in Acapulco, Mexico, is April 17, en route to Port-of-Spain.