Cops find body in Ste Madeleine pond

A male body wrapped with garbage bags, cloth and linoleum was fished out of the Ste Madeleine pond yesterday morning.

Police found the body after someone called around 8.15 am about a strange object in the pond near the defunct Usine Ste Madeleine Factory.

Investigators believe the man was murdered elsewhere and his body dumped in the pond.

The body was bloated and had already begun decomposing. The hands and feet were bound with wire and a cloth was wrapped around his neck.

Linoleum, garbage bags and cloth were wrapped around the body and tied with wire. Dressed in a black three quarter pants, police suspect the man was of light brown complexion, mixed decent and medium built.

The words star bowy was tatooed on the left arm. Members of the public who may know of someone fitting this description are asked to contact the police immediately.

Police will be perusing missing persons reports and checking his fingerprints in an attempt to identify the body. Officers from the Homicide Bureau, San Fernando CID and Ste Madeleine Police Station led by ASP

Mohammed and Insp Don Gajadhar visited the scene. Investigations are continuing.