Govt dragging feet on police station for Enterprise
Shastri Boodan
Government is dragging its feet when it comes to the establishment of a permanent police station at Enterprise, says Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim and Chaguanas Mayor Gopaul Boodhan. They were both attending an annual community outreach programme and peace walk hosted by the Ryu Dan Dojo Empowerment Centre at Railway Road, Enterprise, yesterday.
Karim said a police station at Enterprise would go a long way in the fight against crime in the community. Boodhan said three sites have been identified for a police station.
Karim said he also plans to deliver a letter to Education Minister Anthony Garcia to open an ECCE centre at Dass Trace and the Oasis Government Primary School. He said these facilities have been abandoned and are being vandalized. Marva John-Logan, spokesman for the organizing community, said the event was designed to bring back a sense of hope, kindness, and a level of community spiritedness to Enterprise and show members of the community that there are alternatives to crime.
