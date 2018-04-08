Moruga taxi driver dies in accident

A Moruga taxi driver was killed and other people injured during a head on collision near Princes Town yesterday morning.

Father of two Raffick Ali, who had left his home during the early hours to work his taxi, died on impact.

According to a police report, around 5 am Ali, 58, a father of two, was heading in the direction of San Fernando with a full trip of passengers along the Taskar M1 Road.

Witnesses told police that another car, driven by a police officer, which was heading in the opposite direction, overtook several vehicles and slammed into Ali’s B 14 Nissan Sentra.

Upon impact Ali’s head slammed onto the steering wheel. Fire fighters had to use the “jaws of life” to rescue him from the vehicle, but he was already dead.

Ali, who worked the Princes Town to San Fernando Route, was wearing his seat belt. The passengers and the police officer were taken for treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital.

When Ali left his Perry Young Road home, his wife Sandra was awake, but his daughter Shelly was asleep.

Ali, who celebrated his birthday last week, had promised to return with doubles which was the routine on a Sunday.

His other daughter lives in England. An autopsy is expected to be performed today. Ste Madeleine police are investigating.