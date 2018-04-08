No decision to privatise TTPost—Chairman

Chairman of TTPost Eula Rogers has described as “misleading,” recent statements made by the Postal Workers’ Union (PWU) that plans are afoot to privatise the State-owned public utility company.

Rogers was responding to claims by general secretary of the PWU David Forbes, who on Saturday at a press conference, accused the Government of undermining the operations of TTPost as they build a case “to move ahead with the privatization of the organisation.”

Rogers said she had no information to suggest that TTPost was moving to privatise, insisting that she was “taken aback and disturbed,” by Forbes’ comments, since the organisation has been keeping the union up-to-date and informed of the company’s move to develop a new business model.

“It is beyond my comprehension why Mr Forbes would make such a statement. We have no desire to create any panic, anxiety or undue stress to employees,” she said.

She said an advertisement was recently placed in the newspaper by TTPost informing the public of its transformation exercise which they are yet to embark on.

“We are in the process now of setting up an evaluation committee to evaluate the bids…and that is where we are at. Nothing in there suggests privatisation.”

TTPost has approximately 1,000 staff members. Asked to give an assurance that no jobs will be loss, Rogers said she couldn’t.

“The board is not the employer. The staff…they are aligned with the Government of T&T. I don’t know what the new business model is. We are not there yet. But we will definitely utilise the resources that we have.”

Rogers said it was imperative that TTPost look at a new business model since the industry was changing and they were not generating revenue.

“We have a responsibility to generate revenue and therefore, for us to do that, we must look at what is happening in the industry and respond accordingly. What has been in the mailman’s bag is going to be reduced significantly.”

She said TTPost has an obligation to deliver mails to its customers. “Our revenue generation is not where we (the board) want it to be. The Ministry of Public Utility has been saying that to all the entities in terms of our revenue collection and improving our collection efforts.”

Under Rogers’ tenure, she said many vacancies were filled.

“We have sought to fill critical positions. That could have been part of the reason for the organisation being where it is.”