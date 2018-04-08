In tribute to architect Colin Laird

Colin Laird — architect of Queen’s Hall, the Jean Pierre Complex and National Stadium, the Brian Lara Promenade, and the National Library — has died at 93.

Laird was born to middle class parents in northern England in 1924. He might well have spent his life in Britain if not for his decision to enlist in the navy on the eve of his 18th birthday during the Second World War.

He was sent to the British colony of Trinidad to train as a navigator and met his future wife, Jeanette Butler. They married in Port-of-Spain and Laird was soon ordered back to England by military command.

After the war, and a number of near-misses in which two of his pilots were killed, the young architecture student completed his studies from a hospital bed in London. He set to work with an architectural firm, rebuilding the bombed-out city.

In 1950/51 he was awarded the prestigious Soane Medallion by the Royal Institute of British Architects for his competition design of an Anglican Church. He worked on the Festival of Britain, a socialist townscape on the banks of the Thames, but he and his wife soon decided that they wanted to return to Trinidad with their two young children. They crossed the Atlantic with £50 in their pockets in 1952, which was all the British government would permit them to leave with.

The architect’s private practice in Trinidad gathered steam slowly in the 1950s, with early jobs including the Trinidad Cement Limited office block in Claxton Bay and Bishop’s High School in Tobago, but it was the design of a Multi-purpose Community Centre Concert Hall that really launched his local reputation.

The competition for the design of what came to be known as Queen’s Hall, the country’s foremost performance space for decades, was open to all West Indian architects in 1957, and Laird won with his radical design of an inverted catenary roof. The signature roof, two to four inch-thick concrete reinforced by steel mesh was designed in conjunction with engineer David Key. The hall was opened to the public in June 1959.

Meanwhile, Laird was building a reputation as an ardent advocate of West Indian Federation in pre-independence Trinidad and Tobago. His family’s home at #9 St Clair Avenue was frequented, especially at Carnival, by leading West Indians including author Derek Walcott, artist Carlisle Chang, and dancer Beryl McBurnie.

During the lean times of the late 60s and early 70s, Laird moved up the islands for work, designing hotels and government buildings in Dominica, Grenada and St Kitts. He sailed, solo, and often did his site visits by boat. His socialist sympathies made him particularly proud of public housing designs done for Maurice Bishop’s revolutionary government in Grenada.

In the late 1970s, the Eric Williams government commissioned designs for a large sporting complex in Mucurapo, which Laird worked on with engineer and colleague, Selwyn Vidal. The Jean Pierre Complex was completed in time for the World Netball Tournament, but Laird was soon protesting the advertising of alcohol and cigarettes at the facility, staging a successful vigil outside the complex gates.

For many years, Laird was as well known for his anti-death penalty advocacy as he was for his design, waging an abolitionist campaign that did not resonate with the public at large. To the consternation of the architectural community, he quit the Trinidad and Tobago Institute of Architects over its ties to South Africa’s apartheid regime in 1973.

In the 1990s, he worked on the Independence Square Revitalization Project, envisioning the transformation of the length of the strip from a degraded parking lot to a “grassed swathe planted in local forest trees shading an elegant Central Promenade.”

He considered the National Library project in Port of Spain his magnum opus, adopting the principles of green architecture into energy — and water-efficient design, with rooftop gardens and a grey water supply that tapped into the aquifer below the building. The project took almost ten years, undergoing a re-design and enlargement with a change of government.

Laird was a modernist by training, a great admirer of the German architects of the Bauhaus movement, but adapted his designs to tropical conditions and always strove for natural ventilation, especially in the pre-air condition era. He tried diligently to incorporate elements of local architecture into his designs, and his use of corrugated Aluzinc (galvanize) has been hotly debated.

Laird was honoured with the Chaconia Gold medal in 2001, and was named one of the country’s 50 Icons during 50th anniversary of independence celebrations in 2013.

He was laid to rest in a private ceremony at the St James Crematorium on Saturday.