Minister: TTPost must change business model

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte is supporting statements made by chairman of TTPost Eula Rogers that there are no plans to privatise the organisation.

In a release yesterday, the minister, however, said the he business model of TTPost needs to change.

He said, “The advancement of digital technology has changed market conditions in the postal industry across the globe. And as such, TT Post, like other national postal services, needs to engage in a transformation exercise to adapt to the changed environment.”

In an interview on Sunday, Rogers described as “misleading,” recent statements made by the Postal Workers’ Union (PWU) that plans are afoot to privatise the State-owned public utility company.

Rogers said so in response to claims by general secretary of the PWU David Forbes, who on Saturday at a press conference, accused the Government of undermining the operations of TTPost as they build a case “to move ahead with the privatisation of the organisation.”

Rogers said she had no information to suggest that TTPost was moving to privatise, insisting that she was “taken aback and disturbed,” by Forbes’ comments, since the organisation has been keeping the union up-to-date and informed of the company’s move to develop a new business model.

In his statement yesterday, Le Hunte reiterated the Government’s recognition of TTPost’s obligation under the United Postal Organisation Convention to provide an efficient mail delivery service to the population.

The minister also assured that the organisation’s transformation will enable it to carry out this and other services, more efficiently.

He said, “That efficiency is needed so that, not just TTPost, but all the entities under the ministry’s purview can reduce their dependency on the State, especially in light of the country’s current economic position.”

“The minister agrees with the articulated position that the employees of these utilities may be best positioned to share insights on improving the operational efficiency of their respective agencies.

The minister, since assuming office, has met with several union representatives of the entities under the ministry’s purview, with a view to exploring ways to increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and increase revenues. The management and boards of these entities have also been in regular contact with union representatives, and have provided the Ministry of Public Utilities with consistent feedback, the statement said. Le Hunte also noted that given the country’s economic circumstances, it cannot be business as usual.