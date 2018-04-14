The T&T Police Service (TTPS) is seeking the public assistance in locating 38-year-old Keifer Powell.
Chaguanas man missing
He was last seen on April 12, when his wife Keisha went to work at 7 am and left him with their three children at their Chaguanas home.
When she returned from work around 4.45 pm Powell wasn’t home. Thomas asked her sister, who lives in the neighbouring yard, to call him so she could go down the road to get food for the children. She said her sister got in contact with Powell around 6 pm and he told her he was in Curepe and was coming home after he wrapped up some business. Thomas said since then she has heard nothing from him and all calls to his cellphone have gone straight to voice messaging as it seems to be switched off.
She said she went to the Chaguanas Police Station the following day and made a missing person’s report.
Thomas said she just wants him to come home safe and sound wherever he is as their children are worried about him also.
Powell is 5’5”, of African descent, medium brown complexion and medium frame. If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 555, 999, 800-TIPS or the Chaguanas Police Station at 665-5271 or 665-0200.
