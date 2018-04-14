Fiery protests for water in Penal

Starved of pipe-borne water for almost six weeks, Penal residents yesterday staged a fiery protest calling on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to send water in their communities before the new school term reopens on Monday.

The residents of Penal Rock Road, Dabiedial Road, Ramdeen Trace, Sou Sou Lands and Arquart Village gathered with their empty barrels, cans and buckets around 10 am hoping they could receive a truck borne water supply.

Two trucks from the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation with the words “Free Water” written on the tanks passed by protesters but none stopped. The residents later found old tyres and debris which they set on fire.

Public relations officer of the Penal Rock Road 2 km Village Council Seeram Roopnarine said hundreds of people were affected by the water shortage.

“WASA is saying that their reservoirs are filled. Our bills are up to date. If there is no problem in the reservoirs, why are we not getting water,” Roopnarine said.

Judy Nathan said some residents have been paying a private contractor $300 to get a tank of water.

“It is unfair. We do not have water to cook, wash or drink. We are dipping into our savings to buy water,” Nathan said.

Chandra Harripersad said the water pressure has been unable to reach the higher regions of Penal.

“When they do release water, they are not releasing enough pressure for the water to reach up the hill. We are really suffering. We want WASA to help us,” Harripersad added.

Indra Mahadeo said school will reopen on Monday and they were hoping that WASA would send the water into the communities so they can wash school uniforms.

“Not everybody could afford water. Some of us are too poor to buy water,” Mahadeo said.

Councillor Shanty Boodram bought cases of bottled water for the residents to drink. She said more than 400 people in her electoral region were severely affected.

However, she said the PDRC do not have resources to provide truck borne water to those with pipelines.

“We have 12 trucks which supply 900 residents who do not get pipe borne water from WASA. At this point we cannot provide truck borne water to everyone,” Boodram said.

She accused WASA of poor water management adding that the whole water shortage reeked of political victimisation.

“When Kamla was in Government people got water about two or three times a week but since this Government took office the people are suffering,” Boodram said.

Chairman of the PDRC Dr Allen Sammy said he contacted WASA on several occasions.

“Officials indicated that their hands are tied because of the problems at the Caroni Water treatment facility and the Desalination Plant,” Sammy said.

He said he had written to WASA requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the chronic water shortages.

An official of WASA said yesterday that there is no political interference in water distribution. The official said the residents’ concerns will be investigated and addressed.