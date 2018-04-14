PCA: Only 38 cases sent to DPP in 4 years

In the past four years, only 38 cases made against police officers to the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further instructions.

This is evidently disappointing as people who lodge complaints do not follow up with respect to submitting the necessary evidence which is deemed very critical in the PCA’s independent investigations.

This is according to the authority’s head David West in light of the latest incident involving four police officers— one corporal and three constables— from the Western Division. A complaint has been made against the three officers for assaulting a man earlier this year.

West called on members of the public to submit whatever evidences they may have against police officers as it is the only way for the independent body to make strong recommendations against reported officers.

He admitted in an interview that the PCA was forced to close many cases as most people did not follow up on their respective complaints.

“Our mandate is to find truth and to ensure justice. This only works with the co-operation and evidence of the citizens so that we have their version of the events. This is not a police state. This is a democracy and police officers are there to protect and serve,” West said.

“The citizens should feel empowered to stand up for their rights but this means more than simply making a complaint. We need their evidence. We work towards justice but without the evidence of the civilians it is difficult to get to the truth,” he added.

During a police town meeting at Presentation College in Chaguanas on Wednesday night, acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Deodat Dulalchan first spoke of the situation saying that the four officers were arrested by members of the Professional Standard Bureau (PSB) and were expected to appear before a magistrate.

Dulalchan told members of the public present that when incidents like this happens, it takes the Police Service “one step backward.”

He, however, assured that the Police Service is doing every thing in its best effort to “remove the scourge of police misconduct and corruption that is critical if we have to go forward in building that trust in the public.”

But Dulalchan’s assurance was not taken lightly by president of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association Michael Seales who said that while they “hear” Dulalchan they are not too convinced because he (Dulalchan) does not have strategic leadership of the Police Service.

“Unfortunately, it comes from Dulalchan, but, for us, we would be more convinced if it came from the acting Commissioner of Police because he has the say and robust approach of ridding the organisation of rogue officers,” Seales said.

The T&T Guardian understands that the three officers implicated in the assault complaint were willingly assisting the Professional Standard Bureau and not arrested as investigations continue.

When contacted, head of corporate communications of the Police Service Ellen Lewis did not disclose the circumstances the allegations stemmed from but only said that the matter was still under investigation.

In light of the latest development, Seales said that the four officers in this case are said to be role models in the Police Service. He called on all officers to “always do what’s right, regardless of what the costs are.”

Seales urged the other officers within the division not be daunted by the ongoing investigations. “Based upon the advice given and information received the officers are role models and are looked up too by the other officers in the division and I call on them not to be daunted by this latest development.”

Seales, however, sent a strong message to his membership to always do what is rights as “truth and justice triumphs in the end.”

Info

Completed investigations by the Police Complaints Authority that were sent to the DPP in the last four years

2014-2015 = 10

2015-2016 = 07

2016-2017 = 17

2017- April 2018 = 04